Olvi:SHARE REPURCHASE 3.1.2019

01/03/2019 | 05:33pm CET
Olvi PlcStock Exchange Release3.1.2019
   
   
SHARE REPURCHASE  3.1.2019  
   
In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki  
   
Trade date 3.1.2019 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share OLVAS 
Amount 715Shares
Total cost 22 571.91EUR
Average price/ share 31.5691EUR
   
   
Company now holds a total of 28 368 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 3.1.2019 
   
   
On behalf of Olvi Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Finland Plc  
   
Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki 
   
   
   
For more information, please contact: 
Lasse Aho  
Managing Director, Olvi Plc  
tel. +358 17 838 5200 or +358 400 203 600 
   
www.olvi.fi  

Attachment

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
