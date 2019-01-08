Log in
Olvi:SHARE REPURCHASE 8.1.2019

01/08/2019 | 11:40am EST
Olvi PlcStock Exchange Release8.1.2019
   
   
SHARE REPURCHASE  8.1.2019  
   
In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki  
   
Trade date 8.1.2019 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share OLVAS 
Amount 2 851Shares
Total cost 93 882.00EUR
Average price/ share 32.9295EUR
   
   
Company now holds a total of 35 624 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 8.1.2019 
   
   
On behalf of Olvi Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Finland Plc  
   
Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki 
   
   
   
For more information, please contact: 
Lasse Aho  
Managing Director, Olvi Plc  
tel. +358 17 838 5200 or +358 400 203 600 
   
www.olvi.fi  


Attachment

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
