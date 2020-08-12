Olympic Club Foundation : Names John Ring as New Executive Director

John J. Ring has been named executive director of the Olympic Club Foundation, a public charity founded to support sports programs for underserved youth in the Bay Area.

"Boys and girls are going to need recreation more than ever in 2021,” he said. “I’m proud to be part of a Foundation that provides much needed funding to dozens of youth sports programs across nine Bay Area counties."

Since 1992, the Foundation, a 501(c)3 has impacted the lives of more than 500,000 youth who have played in more than 40 sports at over 300 Bay Area nonprofit organizations. It has a Gold Level rating from Guide Star (now Candid) which reviews more than 2.5 million nonprofits in the U.S.

He joins the San Francisco-based organization from Archbishop Riordan High School where he was development director. A graduate of California State University, Long Beach, he holds a law degree from Golden Gate University.

“I have worked closely with Club members at every stop in my career, so this is a natural fit,” he said. “My focus over the course of the past decade has been on improving the lives of young men and women in the SF Bay Area.”

Ring takes over from Rebecca Figone who has retired. “I look forward to carrying forward the great work that she has undertaken,” he said. “While our goal continues to be to level the playing field for boys and girls through sports, we recognize that the global COVID-19 pandemic makes our support of youth activities even more vital.”

The Foundation raises funds and makes grants to Bay Area non-profits to support organized athletic programming to children and teens from under-resourced homes.

“As it says in our charter, it is our core belief that participation in organized athletics enriches young lives and develops future community leaders,” he said.

The Foundation accepts applications for funding support year-round and makes award grants annually.

About The Olympic Club Foundation

Although originally founded by The Olympic Club, America's oldest private athletic club, OCF is a separate 501(c)3 public charity investing in under-resourced and at-risk youth through organized athletics in the nine SF Bay Area counties. More information is available at www.olympicclubfoundation.org.

