Olympus Announces the OM-D E-M1 Mark III and PEN E-PL10 Mirrorless Cameras, and 12-45mm PRO Lens; More Information at B&H

Photography News: Olympus announces its new flagship OM-D E-M1 Mark III, a compact 12-45mm f/4 PRO lens, and the new PEN E-PL10 for everyday photography

B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera, as its latest flagship camera. This professional-grade mirrorless camera provides the world’s most effective image stabilization, compensating up to 7.5 steps when used with Sync-IS compatible lenses (7.0 steps body only). Its new TruePic IX image processor and 20.4MP Live MOS sensor enable 60 fps sequential shooting, high-speed autofocus performance, and 4K video capability. Handheld High-Res Shot delivers up to 50MP image quality in a compact, lightweight, weather-sealed body.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211006056/en/

The new Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III camera and M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm f/4.0 PRO lens (Photo: Business Wire)

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III Mirrorless Digital Camera https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1540739-REG/olympus_v207100bu000_om_d_e_m1_mark_iii.html

Key Features

20.4MP Live MOS Micro Four Thirds Sensor

TruePic IX Image Processor

2.36m-Dot 0.74x Electronic Viewfinder

3.0" 1.037m-Dot Vari-Angle Touchscreen

DCI 4K/24p & UHD 4K/30p Video Recording

5-Axis Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization

ISO 200-25600, Up to 15 fps Shooting

121-Point All Cross-Type Phase-Detect AF

Weather-Sealed Construction

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III & M.Zuiko 12-45mm f/4 PRO Lens | First Look https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B7ksP00hxx4

Also announced today was the M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm f/4.0 PRO lens, a portable and versatile lens with 24-90mm focal length equivalency and superb macro capabilities.

Key Features

Micro Four Thirds System

24-90mm (35mm Equivalent)

Aperture Range: f/4 to f/22

1 DSA Element, 2 Aspherical Elements

For those interested in stylish, extremely compact mirrorless cameras, also announced was the latest model from the legendary PEN series of Olympus cameras. The PEN E-PL10 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera provides 16.1MP sensor for high-quality imaging beyond what your smartphone can deliver and a flip-out LCD sensor for easy framing. The E-PL10 has also streamlined image transfer from camera to smart device. The E-PL10 is available in black, white, or mocha-finished models and is available as a kit with the impressive M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 EZ lens.

Olympus PEN E-PL10 Mirrorless Digital Camera https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1540723-REG/olympus_v205100bu000_pen_e_pl10_mirrorless_micro.html

16.1MP Live MOS Sensor

TruePic VIII Image Processor

UHD 4K Video Recording at 30 fps

3.0" 1.04m-Dot 180° Flip Touchscreen

Up to 8.6 fps Shooting and ISO 25600

3-Axis Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization

121-Area FAST AF, Face/Eye Detection AF

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Connectivity

Advanced Photo Mode and Art Filters

Hands on the new Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III camera and M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm f/4.0 PRO lens

Learn More about the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III & M.Zuiko 12-45mm f/4 PRO Lens at B&H Explora https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/hands-on-review/hands-on-review-the-olympus-om-d-e-m1-mark-iii-and-12-45mm-f4-pro-lens

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III & M.Zuiko 12-45mm f/4 PRO Lens | First Look https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B7ksP00hxx4

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211006056/en/