Om Mushrooms : Launches New Mushroom Superfood Functional Drinks Sticks and Mushroom Superfood Daily Boost Capsules Nationwide

Leader in Whole Food USA-Grown Mushroom Supplements Provides Two New Effortless Ways to Consume Mushrooms Daily

Om, Mushroom Superfoods, the leading producer of USA-grown organic, whole food functional mushroom powders, is launching an innovative new line of Mushroom Superfood Functional Drinks Sticks and Mushroom Superfood Daily Boost Capsules, just in time for National Mushroom Month in September. These new products are designed to deliver an on-the-go boost of mushroom superfoods plus functional ingredients to deliver effective nutrition and support key wellness states.

Delicious and convenient, Om Mushroom Superfood Functional Drink Sticks are designed to deliver an on-the-go boost of mushroom superfoods plus key functional ingredients, for example yerba mate, turmeric, marine collagen peptides, Rhodiola, probiotics or biotin, to deliver effective nutrition. The single-serve packets are designed to go anywhere and mix easily into water for a healthy beverage at any time of the day. The Functional Drink Sticks are available in four flavors and functions: Brain Fuel+ Mocha, Energy+ Lemon Lime, Beauty+ Strawberry Lemonade, and Immune+ SuperBerry.

Om Mushroom Superfood Daily Boost Capsules provide the whole food power of functional mushrooms in the convenience of a pill. The new capsules are an effortless way to add mushrooms into a daily supplement routine with zero preparation required. The line includes single species capsules, available in Lion’s Mane, Reishi, Cordyceps, Chaga and Turkey Tail, in addition to curated blends such as Brain Fuel, Beauty-Full and Immune Defense, to support key wellness need states spanning cognitive health, beauty and immunity.

“Mushroom Month is our favorite time of year, and we’re excited to be able to launch these innovative new products during this period as we celebrate the power of the mushroom kingdom,” said Sandra Carter, founder of Om Mushrooms. “We strive to make reaping the benefits of these powerful mushrooms possible in ways that are fun, approachable and easy for everyone to integrate into their daily lives. Whether it’s simply shaking a packet into a water bottle on the way out the door or popping a capsule with an existing vitamin regimen, these formats make it super simple to boost your daily routine with efficacious mushroom superfoods.”

The new Functional Drink Sticks feature an efficacious dose of 2,000mg of organic whole food mushroom powders combined with superfoods and lightly sweetened with organic monk fruit extract. The delicious, stevia-free single-serve packets are available in four flavors and formats with an SRP of $19.99/10 ct. box or $1.99/per stick. Details include:

Om Brain Fuel+ Mocha – Lift your day and spark focus, clarity and alertness powered by organic Lion’s Mane and Reishi, plus Rhodiola, 100% daily value of folate, and naturally occurring caffeine.

– Lift your day and spark focus, clarity and alertness powered by organic Lion’s Mane and Reishi, plus Rhodiola, 100% daily value of folate, and naturally occurring caffeine. Om Energy+ Lemon Lime – Supercharge with the mushroom-powered energy of Cordyceps and Reishi in tandem with guarana, yerba mate, turmeric, powerful beta glucans and B-Vitamins. Also available in Citrus Orange.

– Supercharge with the mushroom-powered energy of Cordyceps and Reishi in tandem with guarana, yerba mate, turmeric, powerful beta glucans and B-Vitamins. Also available in Citrus Orange. Om Beauty+ Strawberry Lemonade – Exude radiance and youthful vitality with this blend of anti-aging superfoods, including Chaga, marine collagen, biotin and vitamin E.

– Exude radiance and youthful vitality with this blend of anti-aging superfoods, including Chaga, marine collagen, biotin and vitamin E. Om Immune+ SuperBerry – Harness the body’s natural defenses with balancing Reishi and 2 billion CFUs of probiotics plus vitamin C to support gut and immune health.

The new Daily Boost Capsules feature the same efficacious 2,000mg dose of Om’s signature USA-grown, whole food functional mushrooms with powerful beta glucans and super antioxidants in the convenience of a vegetarian capsule. With an SRP of $28.99/90 ct. bottle and three blends with an SRP of $29.99/90 ct. bottle, each bottle provides a one-month supply. Details include:

Om Lion’s Mane – Fuel your brain with Lion’s Mane, which promotes cognition, focus and clarity.

Fuel your brain with Lion’s Mane, which promotes cognition, focus and clarity. Om Chaga – Retain youthful vibrance with the anti-aging properties of this legendary mushroom known for its natural antioxidants.

Retain youthful vibrance with the anti-aging properties of this legendary mushroom known for its natural antioxidants. Om Turkey Tail – Become an immunity warrior with holistic defense support from this mushroom powerhouse chockfull of powerful polysaccharides and beta glucans to support immune health.

Become an immunity warrior with holistic defense support from this mushroom powerhouse chockfull of powerful polysaccharides and beta glucans to support immune health. Om Reishi – Reset & recharge with Reishi, a powerful adaptogen that helps the body to cope with everyday stress and keep you feeling calm and balanced.

Reset & recharge with Reishi, a powerful adaptogen that helps the body to cope with everyday stress and keep you feeling calm and balanced. Om Cordyceps – Ignite your inner strength with the natural energy of Cordyceps, which help fuel natural energy and optimize oxygen intake.

Ignite your inner strength with the natural energy of Cordyceps, which help fuel natural energy and optimize oxygen intake. Om Brain Fuel – Jump-start your day with this efficacious trio of Lion’s Mane, Reishi and folate to attain focused mental clarity and alertness.

Jump-start your day with this efficacious trio of Lion’s Mane, Reishi and folate to attain focused mental clarity and alertness. Om Beauty-Full – Achieve youthful radiance and reap the anti-aging benefits of Chaga and biotin for lustrous hair, skin and nails.

Achieve youthful radiance and reap the anti-aging benefits of Chaga and biotin for lustrous hair, skin and nails. Om Immune Defense – Guard your wellness with the holistic powers of Reishi and vitamin C for broad spectrum immune support.

Om Mushroom supplements are available at natural and specialty food stores and grocers nationwide, such as Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Fresh Thyme, Earth Fare, Fairway and more. The entire line can also be found online at www.OmMushrooms.com and at leading e-commerce retailers like Amazon. Om Mushrooms’ website also provides a store locator to help find where Om products are sold locally.

About Om Mushrooms

Om expertly crafts premium and efficacious, USA-grown, USDA Certified Organic mushroom superfood products for holistic wellness. Containing bioactive nutrients as they are found in nature, Om taps the power of these scientifically-studied functional mushrooms, including Chaga, Cordyceps, Reishi, Lion’s Mane, Turkey Tail and Maitake to elevate the mind, body and spirit. Om skillfully grows and harvests all its mushrooms with care at its state-of-the-art indoor farm in Southern California, to address key wellness need states: clean energy, sports performance, beauty, immunity and cognition. Om mushroom powders are available nationwide at retailers including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Fresh Thyme, Earth Fare, Fairway and more. To learn more about Om Mushrooms, visit www.OmMushrooms.com, ‘like’ us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram.

