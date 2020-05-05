OmMuse : Launches Private Beta, Welcomes Music Industry Advisor as Music Artists Go Virtual

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OmMuse (www.ommuse.com), the new end-to-end ecosystem for musicians, today announced early successes of its private beta, breakthrough cloud-based Digital Audio Workspace (DAW), and addition of Cullen Bonham as Music Industry Advisor. The news comes at a time when musicians impacted by social distancing need to connect virtually for a new era of music production.

Vivek Patel, MD is the Founder & CEO of OmMuse and is also an oncologist and guitar player. This unique blend of empathy led him to develop OmMuse.

"In the world of social media and music platforms, only OmMuse offers a truly comprehensive solution that empowers music artists to connect, collaborate and create freely, globally, in real time, without the confines of record labels," said Dr. Patel.

An early feature of the beta is an intuitive, collaboration-friendly file management system that is a first for DAWs. Instead of countless painstaking steps to share files, multiple artists can now easily exchange files and even use the OmMuse DAW simultaneously.

"The OmMuse team has been in constant communication with me. I can see how this platform is going to be the standard for all musicians in the future," said DJ MSYG, a beta user and music producer. "I love their vision!"

OmMuse's new music industry advisor, Cullen Bonham, is a Los Angeles-based songwriter, producer, and sound engineer whose songs have been performed and televised globally. Cullen is helping guide the development of the platform's music creation software, marketplace and social aspects.

"OmMuse understands the future of music and is several steps ahead of current platforms," said Bonham. "It is a one-stop shop for music creation, collaboration and business. I'm honored to be a part of an incredibly talented and passionate team."

Music artists interested in joining the beta can sign up at ommuse.com. View a 1-minute explainer video here .

About OmMuse:

OmMuse revolutionizes the music industry by offering an ecosystem where artists can connect, collaborate in real time, and create music. Artists can create freely without the confines of record labels while also achieving distribution, recognition, and compensation for their efforts through a novel marketplace and distribution to streaming services. For more information, visit www.ommuse.com .

Contact:

Vivek Patel, MD

OmMuse

press@ommuse.com

SOURCE OmMuse