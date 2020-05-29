Log in
Omaha Task Force Announces Regional Recovery Plan

05/29/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

OMAHA, Neb., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A regional task force of Greater Omaha business leaders are rolling out "THRIVE 2020," a phased plan for economic recovery. The plan comes in response to the COVID-19 crisis, from a region that represents more than 50 percent of Nebraska's economy.

Working collaboratively with the Greater Omaha Chamber, the team launched "We Rise," Omaha's first comprehensive recovery strategy to collectively address the COVID-19 crisis.

"If you're asking, 'What now?' 'What next?' we hear you, and you're not alone," said David G. Brown, president and CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber. "We're committed to bringing people together to provide answers, moving our recovery process forward intentionally, with a strong strategic plan to help everyone affected by this crisis." 

That plan, Brown said, begins with a better understanding of public health relative to economic risk – a plan that ensures people are protected, elevated and safe as they return to work.

"Safety is our primary concern," said Tim Burke, president and CEO, Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) and Greater Omaha Chamber's chairman of the board. "That's why we're working cooperatively with our community partners to prudently return our region to work, while also building on Omaha's historically strong economic foundation."

Carmen Tapio, president and CEO, North End Teleservices, and THRIVE 2020 diversity and equity executive committee chair, said Omaha is poised for next steps, adding, "This is an 'everyone' effort. From our elected leaders, to our business leaders, to our neighborhood leaders. Never has it been more imperative that lines of communication remain open."

"We Rise," THRIVE 2020's kickoff document, offers guidelines for managing economic recovery in crisis.

"By undertaking careful planning now, we can continue to manage the COVID-19 health crisis, while preparing our regional businesses to emerge from this crisis," said James Blackledge, chairman and CEO, Mutual of Omaha. Blackledge is chairing the THRIVE 2020 Economic Development committee.

About Greater Omaha
Greater Omaha is a No. 1 ranked up-and-coming-tech hotspot and Time magazine's 2017 No. 3 Most Up-and-Coming City in America. Named America's No. 2 Best Small City, Greater Omaha is home to more than 30 communities and nearly 1 million people, with a low cost of living and steady economic growth that outpaces the nation.

CONTACT
Jill Bruckner, Communications/PR Manager
Greater Omaha Chamber
402-978-7920
jbruckner@omahachamber.org

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omaha-task-force-announces-regional-recovery-plan-301067876.html

SOURCE Greater Omaha Chamber


© PRNewswire 2020
