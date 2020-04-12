Log in
Oman Insurance PSC : Lisbette Seguin and Nemanja Momcilovic win the LivFit Champions 2020 title

04/12/2020 | 04:23am EDT

Oman Insurance Company organized an event in for fitness trainers in February 2020 to select the social ambassadors for its corporate wellness program - LivFit. The event titled 'LivFit Champions 2020' is an initiative by the company to create a community of LivFit followers.

As part of the event, 20 fitness trainers following the LivFit social pages were invited to participate. The event organized in Safa Park, Dubai, had a host of challenges to test their speed, agility, strength, endurance and mental fitness. Lisbette Seguin from Canada and Nemanja Momcilovic from Serbia won the titles in the women and men categories respectively. They will now be seen on the LivFit social pages in a variety of posts and content throughout 2020.

Lisbette commented, 'I am very happy to get associated with such a great initiative and look forward to helping the community stay fit.'

Nemanja commented, 'It's great to be associated with a program led by one of the leading insurers in the region. I have been following LivFit for over 2 years now and I am excited to be the face of it in 2020.'

LivFit is a comprehensive wellness initiative by Oman Insurance Company aimed at encouraging people to take charge of their well-being and live a healthy, happy and fit life. The programs offers free online health assessment to everyone on www.livfit.ae and has a wide range of benefits for its healthcare members including free group classes, wellness coaches, and gym memberships.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Yasser Khalifa, Head of Employee Benefits at Oman Insurance said, 'Through our LivFit wellness program, we aim to encourage people to take charge of their wellness. While the program is offered to our corporate clients free of cost, we try to extend our initiative to the general public through our social pages and website. The Champions event is another step in this direction whereby we connect the people associated with us on our social platforms and join hands with them to spread the message even further.'

Disclaimer

Oman Insurance Company PSC published this content on 12 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2020 08:22:03 UTC
