Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oman says OPEC, allies likely to extend oil supply curbs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 05:54am EST
Oman's Oil Minister Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy talks to journalists as he leaves the OPEC headquarters in Vienna

OPEC and allied oil producers will probably extend a deal to limit crude supply but are unlikely to deepen their cuts, Oman's energy minister said on Monday, as the United Arab Emirates said it was not worried about long-term growth in oil demand.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, plus allies led by Russia, have since January implemented an agreement to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day until March 2020 in an attempt to boost prices. They meet in December to review production policy.

"Extension probably, (deeper) cuts I think unlikely unless things happen in the next couple of weeks," the energy minister of non-OPEC Oman, Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy, told reporters at an energy conference in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

He said oil demand was improving as trade tensions soften and that Oman was satisfied with current oil prices, which fell more than 1% on Monday amid concerns over the prospects of a trade deal between the United States and China.[O/R]

"All indications show things are getting better, the fear of recession, the signs of agreement between the U.S. and China are positive," Rumhy said.

Suhail al-Mazrouei, energy minister of the UAE, the third largest producer in OPEC after Saudi Arabia and Iraq, told the conference that oil demand growth was "reasonable".

ENERGY SECURITY

Geopolitical tensions in the Gulf are causing anxiety among oil consumers following attacks on Saudi Arabian oil plants that temporarily halved the output of the world's top oil exporter, said Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, whose country is the world's third-biggest oil importer.

Washington and Riyadh blamed common foe Iran, an OPEC member, for the Sept. 14 assault as well as for more limited strikes on Saudi energy assets and tankers in Gulf waters earlier this year. Tehran rejects the charges.

Tensions with Iran have risen to new highs since May 2018, when the United States withdrew from an international nuclear pact with Tehran and reimposed sanctions on its oil exports.

The Omani oil minister, whose country maintains ties with Tehran, said it cost less to engage with Iran than to build up crude stocks for emergencies.

"The way forward is dialogue ... Sitting with Iran is something we have been campaigning for a long time and hope it will happen," Rumhy said at a panel discussion when asked about the possibility of Gulf countries holding talks with Iran.

MORE INVESTMENT NEEDED

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo warned about underinvestment in the global oil industry, although he said the pace had picked up from 2014-2016 when prices slumped.

"What we’ve seen in 2017-18 is only a marginal uptick in investments ... Investors in the industry should be for the long term, not fly in, fly out," he said.

In its 2019 World Oil Outlook, OPEC said it would supply a diminishing amount of oil in the next five years as output of U.S. shale and other rival sources expanded, despite a growing appetite for energy fed by global economic expansion.

Rising climate activism in the West and widening use of alternative fuels are putting the strength of long-term oil demand under more scrutiny.

"The greener forms of energy will have a higher pace of growth but conventional oil and gas will also grow. Gas will grow more as there is demand for cleaner forms," Mazrouei said.

(Additional reporting by Rania El Gamal, Maha El Dahan, Ron Bousso and Nafisa Eltahir; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Dale Hudson and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Stanley Carvalho and Dahlia Nehme
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.16% 4.0505 Delayed Quote.-3.90%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.15% 61.66 Delayed Quote.15.20%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.02% 3.6725 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.21% 63.965 Delayed Quote.-7.86%
WTI -1.33% 56.31 Delayed Quote.25.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:31aS.Africa's Absa to open New York office by end of the year
RE
06:30aOil falls after Trump downplays optimistic China trade reports
RE
06:30aHINDALCO INDUSTRIES : reports consolidated Q2 FY20 results
PU
06:25aSHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FIN : Proposed election of independent non-executive director
PU
06:25aSTATISTICS PORTUGAL : Industry Turnover Index decreased 2.1%
PU
06:13aEXCLUSIVE : Hedge fund Whitebox places big bet on gunmaker Remington
RE
06:07aEXCLUSIVE : Goldman Sachs plans shift from revenue goal at first investor day
RE
06:02aWorld shares fall as Hong Kong violence unnerves investors
RE
06:02aUK economy dodges recession, but annual growth slowest since 2010
RE
06:00aChina October new bank loans dip to 22-month low, more easing expected
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
2Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
3TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : core profits up 95% in first results since IPO
4Iran says finds new oilfield with 53 billion barrels of crude
5BMW AG : Germany's Chinese growth engine stalls

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group