Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oman says OPEC+ likely to extend supply curb deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 04:01am EST
Oman's Oil Minister Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy talks to journalists as he leaves the OPEC headquarters in Vienna

OPEC and non-OPEC producers will probably extend a deal to limit crude supply but are unlikely to deepen cuts, Oman's energy minister said on Monday, as the United Arab Emirates said it was not worried about long-term oil demand growth.

The Organization of the Exporting Producing Countries, Russia and other oil producer allies - a group known as OPEC+ - have since January implemented an agreement to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day until March 2020 in an attempt to boost prices. The group meets in December.

"Extension probably, cuts I think unlikely unless things happen in the next couple of weeks," the energy minister of non-OPEC Oman, Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy, told reporters at an energy conference in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi.

He said oil demand was improving as trade tensions soften and that Oman was satisfied with current oil prices, which fell more than 1% on Monday amid concerns over the prospects of a trade deal between the United States and China.

"All indications show things are getting better, the fear of recession, the signs of agreement between the U.S. and China is positive," Rumhy said.

Suhail al-Mazrouei, the energy minister of the UAE, the third largest producer in OPEC after Saudi Arabia and Iraq, told the conference that oil demand growth was "reasonable".

In its 2019 World Oil Outlook, the producer group said it would supply a diminishing amount of oil in the next five years as output of U.S. shale and other rival sources expanded, despite a growing appetite for energy fed by global economic expansion.

"No one source or a group of sources will meet growth in demand," OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said in a panel discussion at the Abu Dhabi conference.

He said the oil industry would have to adapt to future changes in the energy mix as global population growth raises demand outlook.

Rising climate activism in the West and widening use of alternative fuels are putting the strength of long-term oil demand under more scrutiny.

"The greener forms of energy will have a higher pace of growth but conventional oil and gas will also grow. Gas will grow more as there is a demand for cleaner forms," Mazrouei said.

(Additional reporting by Rania El Gamal, Maha El Dahan, Ron Bousso and Nafisa Eltahir; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Stanley Carvalho and Dahlia Nehme
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.18% 4.0509 Delayed Quote.-3.90%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.77% 61.88 Delayed Quote.15.20%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.02% 3.6725 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.16% 63.8641 Delayed Quote.-7.86%
WTI -0.93% 56.54 Delayed Quote.25.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:56aSome banks slow in implementing Brexit plans - ECB's Enria
RE
04:55aUNION JACK OIL : West Newton Updated Volumetrics
PU
04:54aUK Economy Returns to Growth Ahead of Election
DJ
04:50aWorld shares fall as Hong Kong violence unnerves investors
RE
04:50aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $61.98 a barrel Friday, 8 November 2019
PU
04:50aIRONRIDGE RESOURCES : Exploration Update - Gold Portfolio Côte d'Ivoire
PU
04:50aIMPACT MINERALS : 2019 AGM Presentation
PU
04:48aUK economy grows at slowest annual rate since 2010 in third-quarter
RE
04:46aChina's Jingye Group in talks to buy British Steel
RE
04:45aNK LUKOIL : Lukoil reports preliminary operating data for the third quarter and nine months of 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
2Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
3TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : core profits up 95% in first results since IPO
4BMW AG : Germany's Chinese growth engine stalls
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : China's Singles Day sales surpass $1 billion in 1st minute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group