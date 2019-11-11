Oman urges dialogue with Iran, stays neutral in regional tensions
11/11/2019
Oman's oil minister called on Monday for dialogue with Iran, saying his country had been campaigning for talks and would remain neutral towards regional tensions.
"Oman has always maintained that, yes, we are always neutral as neutrality suits us and suits the way we manage the differences," Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy told an oil conference in the United Arab Emirates.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Dale Hudson)