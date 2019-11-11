Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oman urges dialogue with Iran, stays neutral in regional tensions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 05:20am EST

Oman's oil minister called on Monday for dialogue with Iran, saying his country had been campaigning for talks and would remain neutral towards regional tensions.

"Oman has always maintained that, yes, we are always neutral as neutrality suits us and suits the way we manage the differences," Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy told an oil conference in the United Arab Emirates.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Dale Hudson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.15% 61.66 Delayed Quote.15.20%
WTI -1.33% 56.29 Delayed Quote.25.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:36aSE ASIA STOCKS : Tumble as Hong Kong chaos, trade deal uncertainty hurt sentiment
RE
06:31aS.Africa's Absa to open New York office by end of the year
RE
06:30aOil falls after Trump downplays optimistic China trade reports
RE
06:30aHINDALCO INDUSTRIES : reports consolidated Q2 FY20 results
PU
06:25aSHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FIN : Proposed election of independent non-executive director
PU
06:25aSTATISTICS PORTUGAL : Industry Turnover Index decreased 2.1%
PU
06:13aEXCLUSIVE : Hedge fund Whitebox places big bet on gunmaker Remington
RE
06:07aEXCLUSIVE : Goldman Sachs plans shift from revenue goal at first investor day
RE
06:02aWorld shares fall as Hong Kong violence unnerves investors
RE
06:02aUK economy dodges recession, but annual growth slowest since 2010
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
2Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
3TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : core profits up 95% in first results since IPO
4Iran says finds new oilfield with 53 billion barrels of crude
5BMW AG : Germany's Chinese growth engine stalls

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group