Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : 100GB Free for One Year on Ooredoo's New Shahry

08/25/2019 | 05:31am EDT

Offering customers amazing value, Ooredoo has launched a three-month promotion on its New Shahry plans. Customers can now get a massive 100GB of free internet with no contract, valid for a year when subscribing to the New Shahry 30 plan or 25GB of free internet for three months with the New Shahry 15 plan. The first wholly digital postpaid plans in the market, New Shahry has proved extremely popular and is availabe exclusively through the Ooreedoo Oman App.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, 'We know our customers love plenty of internet allowance to stay connected to family and friends. We know how important it is for users to surf, chat, download, listen to music and stream, and we're all about giving them the best, digital first, deals in the market. This promotion has been designed with exactly that in mind.'

Customers can subscribe to the service via Ooredoo's award-winning app. To find out more about Ooredoo's new products and services head to www.ooredoo.om, download the App from the Apple Store or Google Play, or visit any of Ooredoo's 58 stores across Oman.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 09:30:01 UTC
