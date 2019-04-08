Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Everyone's a Winner with Ooredoo and Mountain Dew

04/08/2019 | 07:28am EDT

Bringing excitement to their customers, Ooredoo and Oman Refco's partnership continues to see Mountain Dew drinkers win instant prizes with just the purchase of Oman's most popular beverage. Customers have to simply check the eight-digit code on their ring pull to claim their gift via the Ooredoo Oman App.

Prizes include up to 5GB of data, free-on-net minutes and endless WhatsApp, ensuring customers stay connected courtesy of Ooredoo. Mountain Dew has been proven to be the drink of choice, particularly with the youth. This collaboration reflects the two company's shared values of caring for their customers.

To find out more about Ooredoo's value-packed products, head to any of their 57 stores in the Sultanate or visit www.ooredoo.om/Dew

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 11:27:05 UTC
