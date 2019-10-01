Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Free Internet and Big Data with Ooredoo

10/01/2019 | 03:48am EDT

Ooredoo's latest amazing offer gives customers extra data absolutely free on More Internet recharges, so they can enjoy the internet even more. All prepaid users can get their hands on free data, on top of the standard allowances, when using Ooredoo recharge cards. Users have the option of recharging by OMR 3 to get 2GB data valid for 10 days, OMR 5 with 4GB of data valid for 20 days, or OMR 10 with a whopping 8GB of data valid for 30 days. All for a limited period only.

Feras bin Abdallah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, 'We know our customers want more data to stay connected for longer. At Ooredoo we aim to give them more of what they want; at great value with the best data plans in the market. Our free data promotion is our way of saying thank you. What's more, it's quick and easy to top-up and use - our More Internet cards have become one of our most popular product in the market.'

The Big Data offer is available to all prepaid customers, including business, with no opt-in required. Customers can sign up for More Internet services through the Ooredoo Oman app, or by dialling *115*3*recharge code#. To find out more about Ooredoo's plans, head to www.ooredoo.om or any of the 60 stores located across Oman.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 07:47:03 UTC
