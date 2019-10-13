Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : New Unlimited Voice Keeps Ooredoo Customers Connected for Longer

10/13/2019 | 05:26am EDT

Allowing customers to stay connected for longer, Ooredoo has launched a new unlimited local voice promotion for all prepaid and postpaid digital customers. From now until 8 January 2020, New Shahabiah and New Shahry subscribers can make unlimited local calls to friends and loved ones on any network for just OMR 3 per week.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Consumer Director at Ooredoo, said, 'We aim to give our customers amazing value, flexibility and simplicity by providing more of what they need. This new Unlimited Voice promotion unlocks a value-added voice experience without restrictions and without worrying about running out of credit or losing call minutes.'

The exciting new unlimited promotion can be added to an existing digital Shahry or Shababiah plan through the award-winning Ooredoo Oman app. To find out more about Ooredoo's products and services visit www.ooredoo.om, download the Ooredoo App for free from the Apple Store or Google play, or visit any of the 60 Ooredoo stores located across Oman.


Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 13 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2019 09:25:07 UTC
