Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Adds New 4G Passport Partners from Around the World

06/30/2019 | 07:48am EDT

Ooredoo has added a number of new 4G partners to its comprehensive list of global telecom operators for Ooredoo Passport; the company's suite of roaming bundles. New 4G locations include China (with China Unicorn), Philippines, Turkey and Germany, as well as a number of others. Now customers heading to top travel destinations can stay in touch and enjoy faster data services, just like they would if they were at home.

'Our Ooredoo Passport is a unique product which means customers can focus on enjoying their trip and stay connected worry-free roaming services.' said Feras bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo. 'Data speed is important and we have worked closely with our partners around the world to open up 4G data roaming services so that our customers are able to surf, chat, snap, download and share their memories online wherever and whenever.'

Designed for business and leisure travellers, Ooredoo's Passport packages offer affordable and convenient voice and data roaming bundles, which can be activated in many popular destinations globally, including the United Kingdom, India, Australia, Italy and Thailand, to name but a few.

Customers can check whether their preferred destination is covered through the Ooredoo Oman App or via the website at Ooredoo.om/passport. To activate a passport bundle, customers need to simply download the Ooredoo Oman App, access the roaming section and select the country they plan to visit. Shahry customers can also opt in by dialling *141*401# while Mousbak users can subscribe by using *141*501#.

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 30 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2019 11:47:07 UTC
