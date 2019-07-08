Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo App Takes Home Delivery to a New Level

Taking convenience to the next level, Ooredoo customers are enjoying buying their new SIM cards from the comfort of their homes through the Ooredoo Oman award-winning app. By scanning their national ID card, opting for New Shababiah, selecting a number, inputting their information and configuring a plan and add-ons, the SIM card is delivered direct to their doorstep within two business days. New Ooredoo subscribers are also offered a simple customer on-boarding process through the app. Home delivery is currently available in Muscat with plans underway to expand it to the rest of Oman by end of year.

Today, the Ooredoo Oman App has become an extension of customers' digital lifestyles. It offers user discounts on top-ups, exciting offers and promotions, and an exclusive in-app loyalty reward programme (Nojoom). They can also transfer credit locally and internationally, report a locked SIM and obtain codes securely, allowing them to perform time-sensitive functions on the go.

Boasting a user-friendly interface, customers can surf, purchase, subscribe, upgrade and connect to various services wherever they are, 24/7 in just a few clicks. They can also add plans and view their plan history, allowing them to digitally manage their account seamlessly.

Riding on the technology wave, users can also get help from and chat with Ooredoo's friendly chatbot, 'Saeed,' who can answer questions and share advice in English and Arabic. The Ooredoo Oman app can be downloaded free of charge from the Apple Store or Google Play.