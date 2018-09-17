Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Auctions Vanity Numbers for Charity

09/17/2018 | 01:33pm CEST

Giving customers more of what they want, Ooredoo kicked off its auction of Diamond and Gold vanity numbers. Starting on 16 September, customers can place their bids online at www.ooredoo.om/auction. A registration fee of OMR 20 OMR is required before bidding and all the proceeds collected from the auction will go to charity.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said: 'Vanity number auctions have become incredibly popular amongst mobile users. With only so many combinations, special numbers are highly prized and obviously limited, which is why we've decided to auction them off and donate the proceeds to charity. With different numbers at different starting prices, the bids are open to all customers who register to participate.'

After the success of Ooredoo's previous online auctions of vanity numbers earlier this year, Ooredoo plans to continue hosting auctions of Diamond and Gold numbers, providing customers with a customisable set of digits while also raising money for those in need.

With limited numbers available, those interested in getting their hands on a unique vanity number can register online now.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 11:32:01 UTC
