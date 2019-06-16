Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Awards Springboard & Spring-Forward Winners with Start-Up Budget

Ooredoo has taken its support for small businesses to the next level by awarding three teams from its popular Springboard and Spring Forward programmes with a start-up budget for their business concept. It is the first time such a prize has been given for the development programme, which aims to empower young Omani talent and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The three winning projects, one of which came from the latest wave of graduates, and two from previous waves, are all mobile apps. The first, 'Sultana', was developed by fresh graduates from Sultan Qaboos University and caters specifically to small businesses. The second, 'Aon', is an entertainment-focused app specifically designed for the use of people with special needs. Finally, 'Naqla' deals with delivery and courier services in line with the country's encouragement of logistic businesses.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo said, 'We have a fantastic culture of innovation in Oman and it is a pleasure to see the Springboard and Spring Forward programmes give our young aspiring entrepreneurs the tools they need to succeed,' He added, 'The winning projects stood out for their creativity, innovation, and feasibility, and perfectly fit in with Ooredoo's commitment to supporting digital business. We look forward to seeing the projects come to fruition.'

The three-month intensive Springboard course provides skills training and support to help women achieve their ambitions. It runs alongside the Spring Forward programme, which is born from Springboard's success, and is open to both women and men. Both programmes are run by Ayesha Al-Shoily, Department Head for CSR at Ooredoo. Ayesha recently won Woman Achiever of the Year 2019 and is known for her work coaching and mentoring women across the Sultanate.

Springboard and Spring Forward are one of Ooredoo's key Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillars and come under the umbrella of Ooredoo Goodwill. Look out for news and updates on Springboard and Spring Forward on www.ooredoo.om.