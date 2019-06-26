Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo B2B App Drives the Next Generation of Digitally Enabled Businesses

06/26/2019 | 03:17am EDT

Transforming the way companies do business online, Ooredoo continues to cement its position as the Sultanate's digital partner of choice with its B2B App. Offering both business owners and their employees a full portfolio of products and benefits at the click of a button, the app is a reliable, convenient and accessible digital solution for companies of all sizes.

'At Ooredoo we're trying to change the way digital technology is used. We are always working on innovative solutions to cater to the growing range of digital requirements of businesses,' said Sultan bin Ahmed Al Wahaibi, Chief of Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo. 'Our B2B App is the perfect solution for corporate customers, who increasingly rely on apps and online options to run their business on the go. The App gives all types of businesses, from global enterprises through to small companies and start-ups, the most efficient way to manage their corporate accounts.'

Part of the company's 'Be Digital' campaign, which aims to encourage businesses to integrate new technology, Ooredoo's B2B App is continuously being upgraded with services and features that help businesses to manage and stay in control of their telecommunications requirements. Today, users can manage credit limit changes, view the company's bill history, top-up credit for Mosubak numbers, order SIM card replacements, view bill and traffic analysis, manage postpaid lines and much more. The App facilitates two levels of access - administrative or individual. While admins have access to a vast range of options including management of bundles and add-ons, as well as the ability to bar/unbar telecom lines, individual employees are able to view their own accounts, pay personal bills, top-up credit and add roaming services. Ooredoo also supports business customers with maximising their benefits on the App by running training events, meetings, and attending exhibitions to ensure full engagement with app users.

The latest version of this complementary app can be downloaded via Ooredoo.om/BizApp.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 07:16:04 UTC
