Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Boosts Super Fibre Plans to Offer More Choice and up to 4X Speeds

08/04/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

Muscat, Oman

Giving customers a fantastic online experience at home, Ooredoo is giving up to 4 times the speed on its popular Super Fibre Home Internet 20 Mbps plans. When signing up for 12-month contract, subscribers can select from a variety of add-on boosters to double, triple or quadruple their speeds to stream, browse and stay connected.

What's more, Ooredoo has also reduced the cost of the top-tier 12-month 1Gbps plan from OMR 228 to just OMR 150, so now, customers can do more online for longer, at amazing value.

Offering a wide range of benefits, the Super Fibre plans provide a choice of bundles to suit individual customers' needs, with speeds of up to 1Gbps and unlimited usage, free installation, unlimited Ooredoo fixed minutes and international discounted minutes. Giving subscribers the flexibility they deserve, plans can be upgraded at any time at affordable prices.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, 'We are all about our customers enjoying the internet and providing a fantastic digital first experience for our customers both at home and on the go. Now, with our Super Fibre Home Internet, customers can experience seamless access at incredible speeds for less.'

With a 12-month contract, subscribers who sign up for 20 Mbps can upgrade to 40 Mbps for an additional OMR 7, to 60 Mbps for an extra OMR 17, or to 80 Mbps for an extra OMR 20 a month. Users with Superfast Fibre Home Internet available in their areas can sign up for the speed upgrade and have it activated as soon as the fibre is delivered and installed in their homes.

Ooredoo is continuing to expand its Super Fibre network coverage. It is currently covering a wide range of areas in Muscat including Al Hail, Al Khoud, Al Mabelah, Al Manuma, Al Seeb Jadida, Hayy Al Saruj, Darsait, Hamriya, Wadi Kabir, Wadi Adai, Madinat Al-Ilam, Al Qurum, Ruwi and Al Wattaya. Going beyond the capital, Ooredoo's Super Fibre also covers Mussanah in South Al Batinah and Saa'dah in Salalah with many more locations to come.

To sign up for any of Ooredoo's Super Fibre plans, customers can either visit ooredoo.com/fibre or send their Civil ID and house location via WhatsApp on 95103000, call 1514, or visit the nearest Ooredoo store. For more information on Ooredoo's products and services, customers can download the Ooredoo Oman app or head into any one of the 58 Ooredoo stores across the Sultanate.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 04 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2019 17:04:04 UTC
