Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Connects Businesses at New Iconic Water-front Development

As the Sultanate's digital partner of choice, Ooredoo has entered into an agreement with Service and Trade Real Estate LLC to provide complete high-speed telecoms services including fixed, internet, mobile and public Wi-Fi for businesses and customers alike to stay connected in the new water-front development in Shatti Al Qurum. The smart solutions will cater to the new urban project that is situated along the seashore and home to international brands, restaurants, cafes and offices.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Wahaibi, Chief of Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo said, 'We lead the way in providing digital services for businesses and our diverse expertise means we know and understand organisation needs. We are able to support this development by providing world-class telecom services to all water-front tenants using Ooredoo's always-on and secure infrastructure.'

Wail Al Adawi, Director of S&T Holding Group, said, 'We are delighted to partner with Ooredoo, one of the Country's leading telecom partners. This collaboration aims to enhance and improve customer experience at the Water-front with seamless telecom services for customers, visitors, corporate and commercial outlets.'

Ooredoo's impressive portfolio of innovative business products and services caters to a wide variety of B2B customers including some of the Sultanate's most well-known local businesses and multinational corporations. As well as fantastic speed, Ooredoo's business data services offer secure connectivity throughout any corporate or business setting, allowing both SMEs and large corporations to benefit from seamless data solutions.