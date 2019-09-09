Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Connects New Areas to its Home Super Fibre Network

Providing seamless connection across the Sultanate, Ooredoo has extended its Super Fibre Home Internet service to Al Ansab and Shabeyat Bousher. Customers in these areas can now enjoy fantastic speeds of up to 1Gbps and non-stop usage from just OMR 28 a month. Keeping it more exciting, users can benefit from unlimited fixed Ooredoo minutes, discounts on global call rates, and higher download speeds. Residents in areas with new coverage can order Ooredoo's Super Fibre via WhatsApp by sharing their ID and location to 95103000 or calling the Fibre team on 1514.

Providing more reasons to enjoy the internet, Ooredoo's Super Fibre Internet also is also giving customers up to 4 times the speed on 20 Mbps plans. When signing up for a 12-month contract, subscribers can select from a variety of add-on boosters to double, triple or quadruple their speeds to stream, browse and stay online for longer, at amazing value.

Ooredoo is also currently offering two months absolutely free on their Super Fibre Home Internet. Valid for one month only, until 5 October, new customers who sign up to the 20 Mbps plan with a 12-month contract, at just OMR 28 per month, will be able to take advantage of the high-speed service, paying only for 10 months.

Keeping customers connected around the clock, Ooredoo's Super Fibre is already available in areas including Al Khuwair South - Commercial Area, Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), old Al Amerat, Saa'dah in Salalah, Al Mussanah, Al Khuwair, Ruwi, Darsait, Al Hail, Al Mawalih, Al Khoud, Al Mabaila, Al Manuma, Al Seeb Jadida, Hayy Al Saruj, Sur Al Hadid, Al Seeb Wadi Al Luwami, Ras Al Hamra, the Tilal Complex, Al Ghubra, Al Hambar and Al Athaiba Al Shamaliya. Other new areas in Oman are also set to be connected throughout the rest of the year.

For more information, visit www.ooredoo.om or stop by any of Ooredoo's 60 stores located across Oman.