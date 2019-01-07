Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Customers Score with the Asia Cup Promotion

01/07/2019 | 06:29am EST

To kick off the Asia Cup taking place in the UAE from 5 January to 1 February, Ooredoo is giving football fans a special Asian Cup Weekly plan in the UAE to help keep them connected. Customers travelling to the UAE can subscribe to the plan and enjoy 7GB of data valid for 7 days. Available on both the du and Etisalat networks, the bundle also includes 'Roam Like Home' roaming voice rates for both local calls and calling back to Oman.

Feras bin Abdallah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, 'We know how important it is for our customers to keep in touch with family and friends back home so that they can travel worry-free. Plus of course fans will want to share the latest football updates with those back home. This Asia Cup Weekly promotion gives them everything they need; fast and easy roaming with uninterrupted connectivity, while keeping costs down, so they can share all of the action.'

Customers can sign up via the Ooredoo Oman app or by dialling *141*401# for postpaid or *141*501# for prepaid and Shababiah. For more information visit www.ooredoo.om, download the Ooredoo Oman app or visit any of Ooredoo's 54 stores across Oman.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 11:28:02 UTC
