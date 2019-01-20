Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Customers can Enjoy the Internet with Fantastic Device Instalment Plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2019 | 12:23pm EST

Continuing to allow customers to enjoy the internet, Ooredoo's Shahry device instalment plans allow customers to get their hands on the latest smartphones or devices with zero-down payment and affordable monthly instalments, when signing-up to a 12 or 24-month Shahry contract.

Mobile users can choose from a variety of plans for their new device and will also benefit from data rollover on any unused data at the end of the month.

'Shahry 10' offers 4GB of data, 'Shahry 20' delivers 16GB, 'Shahry 35' provides 40GB and 'Shahry 60' offers a fantastic 80GB of data per month, on a two-year contract and half the data on one-year contracts with Ooredoo's Shahry Weekend offer, at no additional cost. With the weekend offer customers can also enjoy 6,000 mins with 'Shahry 60', 3,000 minutes with 'Shahry 35', 1,200 minutes with 'Shahry 20' and 400 minutes with 'Shahry 10'.

Ooredoo are also offering some exciting devices available with their instalment plans. There's the iPhoneXS, iPhoneXS Max, Huawei Mate20 and Huawei Mate20 Pro, to name but a few.

To find out more about Ooredoo's value-packed products and services, please visit www.ooredoo.om, download the Ooredoo Oman app, or enquire at any of the 54 Ooredoo stores located across the Sultanate.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 20 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2019 17:23:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:51pOversold Dubai stocks may see a turnaround by September quarter
AQ
12:39pFACEBOOK : Germany to Collaborate Against Election Interference
DJ
12:38pAL SALAM BANK BAHRAIN B S C : SALAM_BAH – Notification from the company
AQ
12:38pANNOUNCEMENT : Treasury Shares
AQ
12:38pMISR HOTELS : Suspension of Trading on Misr Hotels (MHOT.CA)
AQ
12:38pPRESS RELEASE : Finance House Launches Samsung Pay
AQ
12:37pEMIRATES DRIVING COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT OF BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON 27/01/2019 AT 10 : 30
AQ
12:37pEGYPTIAN STARCH & GLUCOSE : ESGI.CA) - EGM Decisions
AQ
12:37pWYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : to launch 3 hotels in Dubai by 2021
AQ
12:37pSAUDI ADVANCED INDUSTRIES : liquidates Tasnee & Advanced Polyols
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Small electric cars may be unaffordable for some - VW chairman to newspaper
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : PARIS INFORMS TOKYO IT WANTS RENAULT AND NISSAN TO INTEGRATE: Nikkei
3PANASONIC CORPORATION : Toyota, Panasonic to set up EV battery JV in 2020
4RENAULT : UPDATE1: France presses Japan to accept Renault-Nissan merger
5ALPHABET : EU tax on big digital companies could be struck by March - French minister

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.