Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Customers can now Pre-Order the New iPhoneXs & iPhoneXs Max with Easy Instalments and up to 80GB with Shahry

Calling all iPhone fans, Ooredoo is offering customers the much anticipated iPhoneXs and iPhoneXs Max; now available to pre-order through the website. Making it even easier for everyone to enjoy the internet and get their hands on the much-coveted devices, Ooredoo is also giving customers the chance to own their new device with zero down payment and monthly instalments from just 14.5 OMR and with up to 80GB data with the 24-month Shahry contract. Instalments are also available on 12 month contracts.

As well as being one of the first to own the latest device, Ooredoo customers can also enjoy all the fantastic benefits that come with Shahry, including up to 80GB, data rollover and 6,000 minutes. The new devises will be available at Ooredoo stores in Muscat Grand Mall, Avenues Mall, Muscat City Center and Qurum City Center from 28 September and while stocks last.

With Super Retina in two sizes, including the largest display ever on an iPhone and even faster Face ID, the iPhoneXs and iPhoneXs Max contain the smartest, most powerful chip ever. With a breakthrough dual-camera system, the new generation of iPhoneX is everything people love about iPhone; taken to the next level.

Those looking to get their new device as soon as possible can head to Ooredoo's exciting launch event in Avenues Mall, from 9pm on Thursday 27 September.

Customers looking to pre-order the iPhoneXs and iPhoneX Max can visit ww.ooredoo.om/iphonexs.