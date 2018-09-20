Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Engages Corporate Customers & SMEs to ‘Be Digital’

Connecting with SMEs in Muscat, Ooredoo hosted a B2B event at the Grand Hyatt, to improve customer engagement and facilitate collaborative working. The event allowed Ooredoo team members to connect with business owners and gain a better understanding of what they need, in order to grow their companies and flourish.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Wahaibi, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo said, 'We know how important it is to say connected with customers and events such as these help us to understand what matters most to companies. As the Sultanate's digital partner of choice, Ooredoo's works to better support business to 'Be Digital' through cost-effective solutions and products, often shaped by direct feedback from such customer engagement.'

A total communications provider, Ooredoo is committed to providing products and services which add value to businesses. With tailor-made solutions on voice, data and internet services covering both mobile and fixed technologies, Ooredoo helps companies deliver a more seamless experience to their own customers.

During the event, Ooredoo highlighted some of its key services designed for businesses including Ooredoo Internet Professional (OIP) fixed line services; giving corporate customers unlimited internet plans, voice minutes and international calling discounts. Bundled mobile services such as Shahry Business Packs were also presented, showcasing how companies can stay connected through convenient and affordable packages. The Ooredoo team also took their guests through the benefits of Maktabi, the company's one-stop business communication solution that includes both fixed line and mobile communication elements.

At the forefront of supporting businesses in Oman, Ooredoo continues to serve customers of all sizes across a variety of sectors. For more information on Ooredoo's extensive solutions for businesses, please go to: www.ooredoo.om/BeDigital.