Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Enriches Digital Experience of Oman's First Beach Carnival

03/13/2019 | 07:49am EDT

As a proud member of the local community, Ooredoo sponsored Oman's first ever Beach Carnival at Sur Al Hadid. The beach side area was transformed into a sea of stalls and food trucks that were enjoyed by all during the three-day event.

Organised by Muscat Eat, the carnival offered a huge array of attractions for visitors and tourists including family activities and beach games along with live musical entertainment by a number of local bands. Members of the Ooredoo family were on hand to meet and greet new and existing customers, supply recharge cards and ensure users could surf the internet, chat and share pictures online with friends and family throughout the event.

Raed Dawood, Director of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs, said, 'We were thrilled to see such a huge turnout at Muscat's first ever beach carnival. This was an ideal opportunity for us to show our support to the many small businesses that had set up stall there while helping customers create exciting and rewarding digital experiences. We hope everyone enjoyed the carnival and took away lasting memories of the event.'

Ooredoo supports a wide range of community and sporting events, using the power of mobile technology to enrich people's lives and stimulate human growth. It has partnered with Muscat Festival, Salalah Tourism Festival and the Tour of Oman to name but a few. To learn more about Ooredoo's community outreach activities, visit www.ooredoo.om.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 11:48:09 UTC
