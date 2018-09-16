Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Extends It’s Super Fibre to Madinat Al Sultan Qaboos

Allowing thousands more customers to enjoy the internet, the Sultanate's data experience leaders have expanded their Super Fibre services to Madinat Al Sultan Qaboos. Starting from just OMR 28 a month, customers living in the area can now enjoy high speed streaming, downloads and uploads, uninterrupted and buffer-free, with speeds of up to 1Gbps.

With a free modem and installation, Ooredoo's Super Fibre also includes unlimited fixed Ooredoo minutes and discounted international rates. Customers can also benefit from the latest WiFi Mesh device 2-packs (Linksys VELOP Tri-Band) from just OMR 3.5 a month, to boost coverage throughout their homes. In addition, users looking for even faster speeds can take advantage of Ooredoo's superfast Triple Speed promotion, available until 22 September; get 3x the speed for as little as OMR 5 extra per month.

Feras bin Abdullah al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said: 'We want to give our customers an even faster way to stay connected. Our Super Fibre services continue to provide more customers with fantastic plans to suit every need. There's something for the whole family to enjoy.'

Residents in Madinat Al Sulatan Qaboos can order Ooredoo's Super Fibre through WhatsApp by sharing their ID and location with 95103000, heading into one of Ooredoo's 51 stores, or calling the Fibre team on 1514.

In addition to Madinat Al Sultan Qaboos, Ooredoo's Super Fibre is already available in Mussanah, Al Amirat, Al Khuwair, Ruwi, Darsait, Al Hail, Al Mawalih, Al Khoud, Al Mabaila, Al Manuma, Al Seeb Jadida, Hayy Al Saruj, Sur Al Hadid, Al Seeb Wadi Al Luwami, Ras Al Hamra, the Tilal Complex, Al Ghubra, and Al Athaiba Al Shamaliya. Hilat Al Seder will be added within the coming week.