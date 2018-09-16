Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Extends It’s Super Fibre to Madinat Al Sultan Qaboos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

Allowing thousands more customers to enjoy the internet, the Sultanate's data experience leaders have expanded their Super Fibre services to Madinat Al Sultan Qaboos. Starting from just OMR 28 a month, customers living in the area can now enjoy high speed streaming, downloads and uploads, uninterrupted and buffer-free, with speeds of up to 1Gbps.

With a free modem and installation, Ooredoo's Super Fibre also includes unlimited fixed Ooredoo minutes and discounted international rates. Customers can also benefit from the latest WiFi Mesh device 2-packs (Linksys VELOP Tri-Band) from just OMR 3.5 a month, to boost coverage throughout their homes. In addition, users looking for even faster speeds can take advantage of Ooredoo's superfast Triple Speed promotion, available until 22 September; get 3x the speed for as little as OMR 5 extra per month.

Feras bin Abdullah al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said: 'We want to give our customers an even faster way to stay connected. Our Super Fibre services continue to provide more customers with fantastic plans to suit every need. There's something for the whole family to enjoy.'

Residents in Madinat Al Sulatan Qaboos can order Ooredoo's Super Fibre through WhatsApp by sharing their ID and location with 95103000, heading into one of Ooredoo's 51 stores, or calling the Fibre team on 1514.

In addition to Madinat Al Sultan Qaboos, Ooredoo's Super Fibre is already available in Mussanah, Al Amirat, Al Khuwair, Ruwi, Darsait, Al Hail, Al Mawalih, Al Khoud, Al Mabaila, Al Manuma, Al Seeb Jadida, Hayy Al Saruj, Sur Al Hadid, Al Seeb Wadi Al Luwami, Ras Al Hamra, the Tilal Complex, Al Ghubra, and Al Athaiba Al Shamaliya. Hilat Al Seder will be added within the coming week.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 16 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2018 10:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:06aHSBC : Presidency Wants Banking Giant, HSBC, to Return Nigeria's Stolen Assets
AQ
07:58aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL signs MoU with Best Electronics
PU
07:57aAL MAZAYA KSCP : Mazaya Residence in Oman completed in ‘record time’
AQ
07:57aAL MAZAYA KSCP : Mazaya Residence in Oman completed in ‘record time’
AQ
07:57aAL MAZAYA KSCP : Mazaya Residence in Oman completed in ‘record time’
AQ
07:55aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : one step closer to final design
AQ
07:55aSYNTONIC : Saturday’s Scores
AQ
07:35aNORTHWEST : Ute Valley Park a popular escape
AQ
07:34aNETCARE : 14 hurt in taxi crash on Joburg's M1
AQ
07:30aWAL MART STORES : 'Walmart paid Rs 7,439 crore tax on Flipkart deal; did not deduct taxes from 34 shareholders'
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW DRIVES TO CUT BATTERY COSTS, SHARE COSTS ON AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES: executive
2HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : Billionaire Squire Goes On The Hunt Over H&m
3Partnership to develop educational facilities at Military Hospital
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Pritchett to Start No. 3 in Mopar Dodge 1320 ‘An..
5CONSTELLATION BRANDS : CONSTELLATION BRANDS : CMAC closes season on funny note

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.