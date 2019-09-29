Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Gives Double Home Internet Free with Weekend Data Offer

09/29/2019 | 05:13am EDT

Helping customers stay connected, Ooredoo is offering double the data on Fridays and Saturdays with its Weekend Data offer. All new and existing Fast Home Internet customers on 12- and 24-month contracts are eligible for the fantastic offer, giving them 100% more internet absolutely free. Available until 29 November, users all over the Sultanate can enjoy extra streaming, downloads and uploads with a fast, uninterrupted and buffer-free service, in the comfort of their homes.

Fast Home Internet is available in 1 year contract plans which includes up to 600 GB, and 2 years which gives up to 1,000 GB. Fully customisable, the data plans include unparalleled benefits including a free plug-and-play, non-stop data plans, and full coverage across Oman. With free installation and up to 500 national fixed minutes included, this solution provides the value and connectivity customers want.

Register now by dialling *161# and selecting the Weekend Data promotion, through the award-winning Ooredoo app, or at any of Ooredoo's 60 stores across Oman. Find out more about the Fast Home Internet plans through the app or visit www.ooredoo.om.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 09:12:03 UTC
