Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Gives Double Weekend Data with Fast Home Internet Plans

09/02/2019 | 07:00am EDT

Giving customers even more to enjoy the internet, Ooredoo is offering 100 per cent extra data during the weekend with its new Weekend Data offer. Available for new and existing Fast Home Internet customers on 12 and 24 month contracts, the offer means double the data every single Friday and Saturday absolutely free. Starting from 29 August for three months, the Weekend Data offer is the latest of Ooredoo's fantastic promotions, reinforcing their position as Oman's data experience leaders.

Feras bin Abdallah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo said, 'At Ooredoo, we aim to provide our customers with exciting and exclusive offers for them to stay connected, worry-free. Our Fast Home Internet means users can enjoy streaming, downloads and uploads with a fast, uninterrupted and buffer-free service, accessible all over the Sultanate. With a massive 100 per cent extra data on weekends, our offer gives customers the benefit of additional fast data when they use it most.'

Available with 12 and 24-month contracts, Ooredoo's Fast Home Internet plans offer affordable, reliable and uninterrupted service. The value-added contracts come in a range of 12-month plans of up to 600 GB, and two-years with up to 1,000 GB. Fully customisable, the data plans include unparalleled benefits including a free plug-and-play, non-stop data plans, and full coverage across Oman. With free installation and up to 500 national fixed minutes included, this solution provides the value and connectivity customers want.

Register now by dialling *161# and selecting the Weekend Data Promotion, through the award-winning Ooredoo app, or at any of Ooredoo's 59 stores across Oman. Find out more about the Fast Home Internet plans through the app or visit www.ooredoo.om.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 10:59:04 UTC
