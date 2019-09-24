Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Gives Free Internet with Big Data Offer on Recharge Cards

Customers can enjoy the internet for longer with Ooredoo's amazing offer giving extra data absolutely free on More Internet recharges. For a limited time only, all prepaid users can get their hands on free data, in addition to the standard allowance, with no strings attached. Users have the option to recharge by OMR 3 and receive 2GB of data valid for 10 days, OMR 5 with 4GB of data valid for 20 days, or OMR 10 with a whopping 8GB of data valid for 30 days.

Feras bin Abdallah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, 'At Ooredoo we always aim to give customers more of what they want, offering great value with the best data plans in the market. Our free data promotions are our way of saying thank you, and helping our customers maximise their internet usage. Quick and easy to top-up and use, our More Internet cards have become one of our most popular product in the market.'

The Big Data offer is available to all prepaid customers, including business, with no opt-in required. Customers can sign up for More Internet services through the Ooredoo Oman app, or by dialling *115*3*recharge code#. To find out about Ooredoo's plans, head to www.ooredoo.om or any of the 60 stores located across Oman.