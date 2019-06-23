Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Gives Huge Boost to 4G Coverage in Salalah for Khareef Festival

Even more customers can now enjoy the internet with Ooredoo, at Dhofar's popular Khareef Festival. Ooredoo has enhanced its 4G network in a big way, to give enhanced coverage in new areas across the coastline including, Al Faizah, Shaat and Hoota Beach. Ooredoo is strived to achieve this using different major coverage & capacity enhancement solutions, which are being implemented to accommodate the ever-increasing demand during the popular season.

More than 17 popular locations and areas in the Dhofar region will benefit from the implemented upgrades and coverage from the start of the festival, resulting in almost tripling the 4G network capacity in those areas. This is in addition to an overall major upgrade in coverage compared to last year. Furthermore, Ooredoo has deployed a 3rd LTE carrier on the 2600 band to facilitate for higher speeds and a better internet experience for customers.

Ghaneem Al Mashikhi, Director of the Dhofar Region, said 'With our 4G Supernet network now covering 96 per cent of the population, we are all about enriching our customers' digital lives, so they can enjoy the internet to the max. The Khareef season attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors, all keen to enjoy the cool rainy weather and the region's popular festival, and we want to make sure users have fun, stay connected and can share their experience with family and friends.'

Ooredoo will also be showcasing a number of their exciting products and services at the festival, including their visitor packs, the Ooredoo app and much more, all at their interactive stand at the festival grounds. For further information, please download the award-winning Ooredoo app, head to www.ooredoo.om or visit any of the 58 Ooredoo stores located across Oman.