Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Gives New Shababiah Customers Free Data with Every Recharge

Muscat, Oman

Ooredoo is making it easier for New Shababiah customers to enjoy the internet even more. Until 7 October 2018, customers will receive free additional data valid for 30 days with every recharge of OMR 5 or more.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said 'Ooredoo is giving customers more of what they love most; free data. Designed to enrich the digital lives of our users, this promotion establishes New Shababiah as a market-leading prepaid plan giving fantastic value. And that's not all, New Shababiah allows customers to tailor make their package to suit their needs; all easily customised through the Ooredoo Oman app'.

New Shababiah customers wanting free data simply need to recharge by OMR 5 or OMR 10. Each OMR 5 recharge gives customers an additional 1 GB of data while OMR 10 recharges give customers an additional 3 GB at no extra cost.

With no need to opt-in and no limitations on the number of times customers can get bonus data hassle free, Ooredoo's New Shababiah plans continue to be the perfect mix of flexibility, value and convenience. In addition to this new offer, New Shababiah customers will also continue to earn 15% bonus credit when recharging through their app using a debit or credit card.

