Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Gives New Shababiah Customers Free Data with Every Recharge

09/09/2018 | 01:12pm CEST

Muscat, Oman

Ooredoo is making it easier for New Shababiah customers to enjoy the internet even more. Until 7 October 2018, customers will receive free additional data valid for 30 days with every recharge of OMR 5 or more.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said 'Ooredoo is giving customers more of what they love most; free data. Designed to enrich the digital lives of our users, this promotion establishes New Shababiah as a market-leading prepaid plan giving fantastic value. And that's not all, New Shababiah allows customers to tailor make their package to suit their needs; all easily customised through the Ooredoo Oman app'.

New Shababiah customers wanting free data simply need to recharge by OMR 5 or OMR 10. Each OMR 5 recharge gives customers an additional 1 GB of data while OMR 10 recharges give customers an additional 3 GB at no extra cost.

With no need to opt-in and no limitations on the number of times customers can get bonus data hassle free, Ooredoo's New Shababiah plans continue to be the perfect mix of flexibility, value and convenience. In addition to this new offer, New Shababiah customers will also continue to earn 15% bonus credit when recharging through their app using a debit or credit card.

To find out more about Ooredoo's value-packed products, services or latest offers, please visit www.ooredoo.om, download the Ooredoo Oman app, or enquire at any of the 50 Ooredoo stores across Oman. The app can be downloaded for free from the Apple store or Google Play.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 09 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2018 11:11:02 UTC
