Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Gives Shahry Customers Double the Data and Minutes on the Weekend

Extended by popular demand, Ooredoo is continuing to give Shahry customers twice the data and double the minutes to enjoy the internet for longer on the weekends. Available for both new and existing Shahry customers on one or two-year contracts can take advantage of this fantastic postpaid offer at no additional cost.

Designed to ensure customers make the most of the internet, the Ooredoo Shahry plans include four options starting from just OMR 10 a month. In addition to double the data and minutes on the weekend, customers who subscribe to the popular Shahry plans can also take advantage of a number of add-ons including data rollover and device instalment benefits.

Customers are able to sign up for a Shahry plan at any of Ooredoo's 54 stores or find out more by downloading the Ooredoo Oman app or visiting www.ooredoo.om.