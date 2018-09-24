Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Helps Businesses Avoid Cybersecurity Threats

09/24/2018 | 09:24am CEST

Ooredoo is helping companies safeguard their business with their network's state-of-the-art cybersecurity protection. Cybersecurity can prove to be a minefield for businesses. Often it isn't so much about if a business will encounter a threat, but when. As the digital partner of choice, Ooredoo's network surveillance and security systems provide customers with the best in online security; allowing them to 'be digital', on Ooredoo's safe and reliable network, without worrying about hackers, viruses and more.

The rise of smartphones and the increasing number of devices connecting to a single network has raised businesses' vulnerability. Cyber threats can prove disastrous to companies that aren't adequately protected; causing financial losses, reputational damage, and loss of potential business. From advanced persistent threats (APT), phishing, trojans, botnets, and ransomware; to distributed denial of service (DDoS), wiper attacks and intellectual property (IP) theft, digital disasters can be avoided.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Wahaibi, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo said, 'In our digital world, protecting businesses from cyber-attacks is an essential aspect of the products and services we offer to our corporate customers. With consistently evolving threats being inevitable, businesses need the best and most up-to-date protection possible. As a result, we always proactively work to make sure that our network is not only secure but upgraded with the latest technology so that our customers are shielded from threats even before they happen.'

Ooredoo's 24/7 network surveillance and full-service data protection assets helps identify threats before they damage or access valuable information, then they are eliminated efficiently and quickly. The company's network security system works to identify technological 'gaps' that arise through the use of multiple software sources and close these holes to prevent imminent attacks. Offering managed security operations through vulnerability management and DDoS mitigation, Ooredoo helps businesses avoid falling victim to cyber-attacks. As a result, Ooredoo is seeing an increased demand for its services in both the public and private sectors; from small SMEs to large organisations and government entities, a secure data infrastructure is essential to prevent attacks, protect data and secure confidence in both business and consumers.

To find out more about Ooredoo's value-packed corporate products and services visit www.ooredoo.om/Business or visit any of their 51 stores located across Oman.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 07:23:07 UTC
