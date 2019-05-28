Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Joins Forces with National Bank of Oman to Offer Innovative Digital Solutions

05/28/2019 | 06:29am EDT

Pioneering innovation and further enriching people's digital lives, Ooredoo has partnered with National Bank of Oman (NBO) to bring a new-age digital solution to its customers. Marking the coming together of the financial and telecommunications sector in the Sultanate, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by officials of both organisations.

Ian Dench, Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo, said, 'We pride ourselves in being a digital enabler and together with our partners National Bank of Oman, we will be enhancing the digital experiences of our users. This new product will simplify a range of financial transactions, meaning customers can make payments and transfers and access a host of other financial services conveniently and securely. At Ooredoo, we work hard to earn our position as the Sultanate's data experience leaders, providing value added innovative products and services.'

Sayyid Wasfi bin Jamshid Al Said, Acting Chief Executive Officer at National Bank of Oman, said, 'We constantly strive to facilitate innovative, more secure, and technologically advanced solutions to our customers. This collaboration is one of many examples of how we provide convenient, easy to use and innovative solutions that improve the quality of customers' lives in a compelling manner. NBO remains committed to meeting customers evolving expectations and demands.' He added, 'We are glad to partner with Ooredoo and appreciate their efforts in developing state-of-the-art solutions.'

For information on any of Ooredoo's new products and services, download the award-winning Ooredoo App, visit www.ooredoo.om or any of the 58 Ooredoo stores located across Oman.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 10:28:05 UTC
