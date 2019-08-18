Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Keeps Businesses Connected with Maktabi+

08/18/2019

Ooredoo, the Sultanate's digital partner of choice, is ensuring companies stay connected with its Maktabi+ packages. Offering an advanced level of service and cost-effective solutions, this 'office in a box' caters to the growing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and small offices/home offices (SOHOs) across Oman by providing them with unlimited internet on a 10Mbps fixed line internet bandwidth with extra mobile lines.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Wahaibi, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo, said, 'Maktabi+ is designed to support businesses on their digital transformation journey. Ooredoo believes connectivity is key in getting companies off the ground and allowing them to reach their full potential with ease and efficiency. Maktabi+ users can now access innovative solutions which deliver greater benefits, cost savings and higher quality internet every step of the way through the use of our seamless network.'

Available to new and existing customers on a one-year contract for OMR 50 monthly, Maktabi+ comprises a landline and four mobile lines, with included minutes, data and free calls between colleagues in addition to high-speed internet. To find out more, visit www.ooredoo.om/Business/SME/MobileServices/Maktabi or any of their 58 stores located across Oman.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 18 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2019 13:26:02 UTC
