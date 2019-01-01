Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Keeps Customers Connected in More Places Around the World

Keeping people connected in even more places around the world, Ooredoo has added a number of new destinations to its Ooredoo Passport World package. Customers can now travel across the globe with ease and enjoy affordable roaming rates in over 60 countries including Switzerland, China, Cambodia, Russia, and the United States of America.

Going beyond meeting the needs of customers, the company works to enrich their 'digital' lives through services which help them stay up to date and in touch. For just OMR 15, users can get 1GB of data and 30 minutes of voice calls while abroad. Covering 90% of the world's top travel destinations, Ooredoo Passport World provides customers with affordable and convenient voice and data roaming bundles allowing them to stay connected with friends and family while keeping roaming costs to a minimum.

Customers can subscribe hassle-free through the Ooredoo App, in store, or by dialling *141*401# for postpaid or *141*501# for prepaid and Shababiah. Offered in specific countries, Ooredoo advises customers to check that the destination they are travelling to is covered through the Ooredoo Oman App or via their website at www.ooredoo.om/passport.