Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Kicks off Another Year with Muscat Community Football League

Empowering youth through sports, Ooredoo announced its support of the Muscat Community Football League (MCFL) for the thirteenth consecutive year by sponsoring an under-13 team. The annual competition kicked off with 22 teams competing in three age categories, under-9, under-11 and under-13, all looking to walk away as champions of 2019.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo, said, 'We believe in the power of sports in bringing people together and are excited to be joining hands with MCFL again. Our youth are the future of our country and we are helping shape that future by providing them with the means to develop their teamworking skills, grow their leadership capabilities and nurture their ambitions.'

The Muscat Community Football League is run solely by volunteers and donations, and this season more than 260 players, 27 coaches and over 1,000 people behind the scenes will donate their free time to compete in and make sure the league is a success. Ooredoo has been a strong supporter of the MCFL, sponsoring teams in the league every year since 2006 and promoting the bond between children from different backgrounds working towards a common goal.