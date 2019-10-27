Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Kicks off Another Year with Muscat Community Football League

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 08:22am EDT

Empowering youth through sports, Ooredoo announced its support of the Muscat Community Football League (MCFL) for the thirteenth consecutive year by sponsoring an under-13 team. The annual competition kicked off with 22 teams competing in three age categories, under-9, under-11 and under-13, all looking to walk away as champions of 2019.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo, said, 'We believe in the power of sports in bringing people together and are excited to be joining hands with MCFL again. Our youth are the future of our country and we are helping shape that future by providing them with the means to develop their teamworking skills, grow their leadership capabilities and nurture their ambitions.'

The Muscat Community Football League is run solely by volunteers and donations, and this season more than 260 players, 27 coaches and over 1,000 people behind the scenes will donate their free time to compete in and make sure the league is a success. Ooredoo has been a strong supporter of the MCFL, sponsoring teams in the league every year since 2006 and promoting the bond between children from different backgrounds working towards a common goal.


Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 27 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 12:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:17aALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba Reports its Financial Results for Q3 and Nine-Months of 2019
PU
10:01aAIMIA : Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
AQ
09:57aMANILA WATER : Palace promises action on Metro Manila water shortage
AQ
09:37aROYAL JORDANIAN AIRLINES : registers JD24.4 million net profit in first 9 months of 2019
PU
08:46aHANDS ON : the Next-Gen Mobile Hiring App
BU
08:22aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Kicks off Another Year with Muscat Community Football League
PU
08:12aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : The first flight from Gdansk to Bergen has taken off
PU
08:04aUBS wants new recruit Khan to drop criminal complaint over spying - paper
RE
08:01aEAST WEST BANCORP : Archana Deskus Appointed to Board of Directors of East West Bancorp and East West Bank
BU
07:27aP JSC VYBORG SHIPYARD : VSY specialists took part in the IV USC Open corporate competition of professional skills based on WorldSkills standards
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : French luxury group LVMH offers to buy U.S jewell..
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT: 'appreciate' winning JEDI contract - statement
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : China passes cryptography law as gears up for digital currency
4BMW AG : Former foreign minister Gabriel to head German auto lobby - paper
5AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : and TLG Immobilien AG agree on essential non-binding terms for potential merger

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group