Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Nurtures Young Omani Talent with its Internship Programme

03/24/2019 | 08:35am EDT

As part of its commitment to provide students in the Sultanate with key workplace skills, Ooredoo is hosting interns from local and international colleges and universities to guide to provide them experience and training. Held at Ooredoo's dynamic campus, the biannual internship programme is led by the company's People Development team and department directors who conduct interactive sessions with the students. The interns are immersed in the day-to-day work environment to see how Ooredoo operates first-hand.

Kumail Al-Moosawi, Chief People Officer at Ooredoo said: 'We are committed to developing local talent. Our interns will have the opportunity to work together with our experienced teams and gain the knowledge they need to prepare for their future. We pride ourselves in being able to provide this valuable work experience and are certain that our interns will be prepared for the jobs of their choice.'

The Spring Internship Programme also aims to give students a confidence boost and develop their soft skills, such as critical thinking and problem-solving. In addition, the students will be included in Ooredoo's social events and get the opportunity to see first-hand the company's unique culture.

Ooredoo remains dedicated to the development and creation of opportunities for young Omanis. The company recruits, trains and develops talent enabling the people of the Sultanate to fulfil their career potential and contribute to the nation's economic growth. For more information on Ooredoo's internship programme, or to apply visit www.ooredoo.om.

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 24 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2019 12:34:03 UTC
