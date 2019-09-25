Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Offers 1TB Free Data on new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro with New Shahry eSIM

09/25/2019 | 04:38am EDT

Giving users digital first customer experience, Ooredoo is offering 1TB of extra data free to those purchasing an eSIM when subscribing to a New Shahry plan. What's more customers can also get their hands on the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro with the Ooredoo eSIM to enjoy their free 1TB free data on the very latest devices to hit the market.

Running for three months, the first-of-its-kind promotion is available on both the New Shahry 15 and the New Shahry 30 plans. Customers can enjoy all the benefits of the innovative and flexible postpaid plans with the state-of-the-art eSIM technology, plus a huge bundle of extra data, which is valid for one month.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo said, 'As the first company to introduce this breakthrough technology to Oman, the eSIM gives a huge advantage over the traditional SIM in terms of convenience and flexibility. We wanted to stretch the benefits even further by giving customers more of what they want - a massive amount of extra data. Combined with our amazing value New Shahry plans, it's our way of helping customers to enjoy the internet.'

Ooredoo's New Shahry postpaid plans are keeping more customers connected, with a range of bundles and add-on options to suit their needs, and without a contract. New Shahry 15 offers 10GB of data with 300 voice minutes, while New Shahry 30 offers 30GB of date with 1,000 voice minutes.

Customers looking to get their free 1TB data, simply need to sign up for a New Shahry plan and get their eSIM delivered to their doorstep, or pick it up at any of Ooredoo's 60 stores across the Sultanate.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 08:37:02 UTC
