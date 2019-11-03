Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Offers Big Data Upgrades with Shababiah

Offering customers more data options than ever, Ooredoo has upgraded its popular Shababiah monthly plans. Users can enjoy 10 GB of data on the OMR 10 plan, or switch to the all-new OMR 12 plan, with a massive 14 GB of data. Valid until 10 December 2019, the enhanced OMR 10 plan comes with 200 local minutes, while the OMR 12 plan comes with 300 local minutes. Making it more exciting, the offer also includes endless usage of WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter, meaning subscribers have the freedom to stay on top of their online social life worry-free.

Feras bin Abdallah Al Sheikh, Consumer Director at Ooredoo, said, 'At Ooredoo we are always trying to find ways to enhance our digital profile and give our customers an amazing digital experience. Our latest promotion is our way of showing we're listening, letting customers enjoy all the benefits of our prepaid plans, and get even more of what they want. Easy to sign up for and convenient to manage, there is a reason why our Shababiah plans remain one of our most popular products.'

Available through the Ooredoo Oman App, Shababiah customers can select from a variety of monthly plans that include generous local minutes and data allowance. Offering the best value, users can then customise their plans with a number of enhancements including Digital Club add-ons.

Subscribe to a plan or choose add-ons, change it, track usage, recharge balance and do lots more, anytime, anywhere, through the award-winning Ooredoo Oman app at www.ooredoo.om/app.