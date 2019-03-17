Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Offers First All Digital No-Contract Postpaid Plans in Oman

03/17/2019 | 07:14am EDT

Innovating for the future, Ooredoo has launched two new flexible contract-free Shahry Digital postpaid plans. Marking a first in the Sultanate, customers have the freedom to pick and choose the plan that best suits their mobile needs. The New Shahry 30 monthly plan offers 30 GB of internet and 1000 minutes, while the New Shahry 15 plan offers 10 GB of internet and 300 minutes. Customers will also enjoy an exciting line up of add-ons including data, national and international voice bundles, digital (social, Stream On, AL7ANI) and roaming.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, 'These innovative plans open up a whole new world of opportunity to enrich our customers' digital lives. Staying connected is a priority and these packages give our customers the flexibility to be online with their family and friends in a way that is personal and unique to them at fantastic value.'

Customers can either opt for a one-time subscription or auto-renewal when they subscribe to the new Shahry Digital add-ons. Providing added convenience, data usage can be tracked and package changes can easily be made through the Ooredoo App at anytime, anywhere.

To find out more about Ooredoo's new products and services, head to www.ooredoo.om or visit your nearest Ooredoo store.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 17 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 11:13:07 UTC
