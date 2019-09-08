Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Offers Two Months Free with Super Fibre Home Internet Plan

09/08/2019 | 05:52am EDT

Customers can now enjoy the internet even more with Ooredoo, who are offering two months absolutely free on their Super Fibre Home Internet. Valid for one month only, until 5 October, new customers who sign up to the 20 Mbps plan with a 12-month contract, at just OMR 28 per month, will be able to take advantage of the high-speed service, paying only for 10 months.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, 'Ooredoo's fibre roll-out gives fantastic connectivity to more and more homes across Oman. Our Super Fibre Home Internet offers a range of competitively-priced plans, and this offer gives even more value so that the whole family can stay connected for longer, compromising on speed. There is no better time to try it out.'

With a choice of plans to suit different needs, Ooredoo's Super Fibre plans give users unlimited streaming, downloads and uploads at the best speeds and rates. Customers can also tap into a host of benefits like add-on boosters to double, triple or quadruple their speeds, enjoy free installation, unlimited Ooredoo fixed minutes, and international discounted minutes.

New Super Fibre customers can order through WhatsApp on 95103000, sharing their house location and Civil ID/Residence ID, by calling 1514 or visiting their nearest Ooredoo store.


Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 08 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2019 09:51:07 UTC
