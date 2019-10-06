Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Offers Unlimited Video Streaming with Stream On Home

Giving customers more of what they enjoy, Ooredoo has released a new and exciting data add-on; Stream On Home. The first of its kind in the Sultanate, the promotion offers customers unlimited access to stream high definition (HD) quality videos from their favourite content providers, namely YouTube and VIU. Complementing its popular Fast Home Internet service, Stream On Home will be available until 31st December for 5 OMR per month. It is the latest in a range of digital and market-leading offers and promotions that the company is rolling out.

Feras bin Abdallah Al Shaikh, Consumer Director at Ooredoo said, 'Stream On Home is a fantastic accompaniment to our Fast Home Internet. Now customers can stay up late to binge watch their favourite shows on YouTube and VIU, without having to worry about data running out. Great value and convenient and complements our fast Home Internet service, which is accessible across Oman.'

Stream On Home is an add-on monthly service that is available to Fast Home Internet customers. Customers can subscribe and activate through the award-winning Ooredoo App or for more information, visit www.ooredoo.om.