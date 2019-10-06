Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Offers Unlimited Video Streaming with Stream On Home

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2019 | 04:57am EDT

Giving customers more of what they enjoy, Ooredoo has released a new and exciting data add-on; Stream On Home. The first of its kind in the Sultanate, the promotion offers customers unlimited access to stream high definition (HD) quality videos from their favourite content providers, namely YouTube and VIU. Complementing its popular Fast Home Internet service, Stream On Home will be available until 31st December for 5 OMR per month. It is the latest in a range of digital and market-leading offers and promotions that the company is rolling out.

Feras bin Abdallah Al Shaikh, Consumer Director at Ooredoo said, 'Stream On Home is a fantastic accompaniment to our Fast Home Internet. Now customers can stay up late to binge watch their favourite shows on YouTube and VIU, without having to worry about data running out. Great value and convenient and complements our fast Home Internet service, which is accessible across Oman.'

Stream On Home is an add-on monthly service that is available to Fast Home Internet customers. Customers can subscribe and activate through the award-winning Ooredoo App or for more information, visit www.ooredoo.om.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 06 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2019 08:56:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:33aUPDATE1 : Sports schedule for Monday, Oct. 7
AQ
04:57aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Offers Unlimited Video Streaming with Stream On Home
PU
04:40aMTR : Hong Kong Emergency Law Fails to Stop Masked Protesters Taking Over Streets
DJ
03:47aALMARAI SJSC : Company Announces its Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Results for the Period Ended in 30th September 2019 (Nine Months)
PU
03:42aCOMMSCOPE : The Middle East Moves Toward a Smart Cities Future
PU
03:31aAVAYA : Expands Platform Choice for Its Market-leading Contact Center Solutions With Microsoft Cloud
BU
03:21aELBIT : Awarded $153 Million Contract to Provide a Networked Multi-Layered UAS Array to an Army in Southeast Asia
PR
02:22aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE KSC : KFH Announces 3rd Winner of “Your “KFH” Visa card, the key to your house in Europe” Campaign
PU
12:19aFanya metal exchange's cobalt inventory sold for 5.91 million yuan
RE
10/05STARBUCKS : Correction to Hong Kong Protestors Target Starbucks
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Correction to Hong Kong Protestors Target Starbucks
2MTR CORPORATION LIMITED : MTR : Hong Kong Emergency Law Fails to Stop Masked Protesters Taking Over Streets
3APTARGROUP, INC. : APTARGROUP : Aptar Pharma to Highlight Expanded Services Platform at CPhI Worl...
4ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. : ELBIT : Awarded $153 Million Contract to Provide a Networked Multi-Layered UAS Array to a..
5H.B. FULLER COMPANY : H B FULLER : Celebrates Customer Service Week 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group