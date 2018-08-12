Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Opens Pre-Registration for the Much Awaited Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with Zero Down Payment and up to 80GB Data

Muscat, Oman

Delivering the very best in products and services, Ooredoo announced pre-registration for the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Customers who want to be among the first to get their hands on the latest device can now pre-register on the website.

Furthermore, users who sign up for a two-year contract on Ooredoo's Shahry plans are able to purchase the device with zero down payment, and easy monthly instalments, as well as benefit from up to 80GB and 6,000 free minutes, along with their popular Data Rollover feature.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo said, 'The new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 comes with great features and together with our Shahry plans, customers will be able to enjoy the internet more than ever. We want our customers to be amongst the first to experience what has been dubbed the 'next big Android smartphone' and no one is more excited than us to offer them this opportunity,'

Available in stores soon, the highly anticipated release of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 comes with significant improvements including a new powerful S pen, a larger display, greater RAM and a powerful all-day battery. The device has an impressive 1 Terabyte of memory, which is expandable, so customers have the power to store more and delete less. Customers will be able to choose from a variety of colours and both the 128GB and 512GB models will be available.Customers interested in pre-registration can do so online at www.ooredoo.om For more information about Ooredoo's products and services, customers can download the Ooredoo Oman app.