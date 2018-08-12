Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Opens Pre-Registration for the Much Awaited Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with Zero Down Payment and up to 80GB Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2018 | 03:15pm CEST

Muscat, Oman

Delivering the very best in products and services, Ooredoo announced pre-registration for the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Customers who want to be among the first to get their hands on the latest device can now pre-register on the website.

Furthermore, users who sign up for a two-year contract on Ooredoo's Shahry plans are able to purchase the device with zero down payment, and easy monthly instalments, as well as benefit from up to 80GB and 6,000 free minutes, along with their popular Data Rollover feature.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo said, 'The new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 comes with great features and together with our Shahry plans, customers will be able to enjoy the internet more than ever. We want our customers to be amongst the first to experience what has been dubbed the 'next big Android smartphone' and no one is more excited than us to offer them this opportunity,'

Available in stores soon, the highly anticipated release of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 comes with significant improvements including a new powerful S pen, a larger display, greater RAM and a powerful all-day battery. The device has an impressive 1 Terabyte of memory, which is expandable, so customers have the power to store more and delete less. Customers will be able to choose from a variety of colours and both the 128GB and 512GB models will be available.Customers interested in pre-registration can do so online at www.ooredoo.om For more information about Ooredoo's products and services, customers can download the Ooredoo Oman app.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 12 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2018 13:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:26pALCOA : Blount County Court Records for Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018
AQ
04:26pALCOA : Blount County Fraud for Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018
AQ
04:26pALCOA : High expectations abound for 2018 volleyball season
AQ
04:26pALCOA : Girls soccer teams have high hopes in 2018
AQ
04:24pEMIRATES NBD BANK : UAE non-oil private sector hit 3M low; demand surges in July – Report
AQ
04:24pZIMA KSC : Jiyad Holding turns to profit in Q2-18
AQ
04:21pIBNSINA PHARMA : revenues jump 46% y-o-y in 1H2018
AQ
04:21pGOLDEN TEXTILES AND CLOTHES WOOL : profits leap to LE11 m ending June 2018
AQ
04:21pSIDI KERIR PETROCHEMICALS : Krier Petrochemicals earnings rise to LE681 m in 1H2018
AQ
04:21pAL OROUBA SECURITIES BROKERAGE SAE : El Orouba Securities losses shrink to LE139K ending June 2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Arabia's PIF has shown no interest in bankrolling Tesla buyout
2HEXINDAI INC - ADR : Beijing struggles to defuse anger over China's P2P lending crisis
3U.S. soybean cargo docks in Chinese port after weeks at anchor amid trade row
4AIR CANADA : Next Air France-KLM boss must not surrender French interests - director
5TESLA : TESLA: Musk's tweet of making Tesla private a bridge too far?

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.