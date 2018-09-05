Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Partners with Booking.com to Give Customers More Ways to Earn Nojoom Points

Enriching customers' digital lives with more rewards, Ooredoo announced a collaboration with Booking.com, to give customers another fantastic way to earn with Nojoom. Nojoom members can now book through a dedicated Ooredoo website (www.ooredoo.om/booking) and earn 10 Nojoom points for every 1 OMR spent, when making a reservation at any of the 1.5 million worldwide properties listed on Booking.com.

Feras bin Abudllah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, 'We want to thank our customers for their loyalty by giving them innovative and exciting ways to earn rewards through our exclusive programme. This collaboration will provide them with more points to enjoy a host of retail, service and telecoms benefits when booking their travel. It one more way for us to say thank you.'

Ooredoo customers can earn Nojoom points through a number of partners as well as by simply using any of Ooredoo's services, including making calls, sending SMS and paying bills. Redeemable towards Ooredoo products as well as a number of entertainment, lifestyle and dining partners, earned points can be used to make for discounts and offers on retail service as well as to subscribe to bundles, pay outstanding bills and much more. The retail and service benefits include a long list of partners, such as Vox Cinema, Le Sifa Resort, and QMiles with Qatar Airways Privilege Club.

With a mission to empower people to experience the world, Booking.com connects travellers with the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay - including everything from apartments, vacation homes, and family-run B&Bs, to 5-star luxury resorts, tree houses, and even igloos. Available in over 40 languages, the Booking.com website, and mobile app offers accommodation in 229 countries and territories worldwide.

To enjoy Nojoom and everything it has to offer, customers can download the Ooredoo Oman app, where they can opt-in for free and start earning.