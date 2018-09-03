Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Revamps Mobile App Experience

09/03/2018 | 01:37pm CEST

The Sultanate's data experience leaders, Ooredoo, have announced enhancements to its award winning mobile app. Their state-of-the-art app has the ultimate in functionality and ease of use and gives customers a fully digitalised experience, allowing them to purchase and customise their mobile plans directly from their phones. The new look and feel makes navigation and use simpler and quicker too.

Ian Dench, CEO of Ooredoo, said 'We want our customers to enjoy the internet and so we are delighted to announce our all new app experience. Ooredoo customers can now do so much more at the touch of a button, which makes their experience easier and faster. The new look and feel is right on trend and gives our customers instant access to their accounts, use, plans and much more.'

With the launch of Ooredoo's customisable New Shababiah and Shababiah MIX plans, the revamped app is one more way Ooredoo continues to provide customers with innovative services and digital tools. With everything available at their fingertips, customers will now be able to customise plans, sign up for offers, request new SIMs, schedule home delivery and make appointments at an Ooredoo store directly from the app.

Ooredoo remains committed to providing a way for people to enjoy the internet, while enhancing their digital experience and creating new benchmarks for the digital market within the Sultanate.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 11:36:07 UTC
