Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Scoops Award for Digital Transformation

Leading digital transformation across the Sultanate, Ooredoo has been awarded Global Business Outlook's award for Digital Transformation of the Year - Telecommunications Sector, in recognition of its multi award-winning mobile App. The panel of international expert, looked at innovation, achievement, and progressive and inspirational change to conclude that the Ooredoo App was leading the way. This year's awards were open to companies of all sizes in several sectors.

The Ooredoo App is the centrepiece of Ooredoo's digitisation strategy, which is focused on delivering a seamless customer experience and strengthening the company's position as data experience leaders. Meeting diverse needs, the App puts the customer in control their account, having fingertip access to everything from ordering a SIM to managing their accounts and keeping track of usage, as well as enjoying the company's loyalty programme benefits. In addition, users have access to live online chat 24/7 and can subscribe to new plans with ease anytime.

This award is added to Ooredoo's growing list of recent accolades, including Best Rebrand of a Digital Property from Transform MENA, Best Digital Brand Campaign from the International Business Magazine Awards, Best Digital Content and Best Operator Network from Telecoms World Middle East and Best Large Call Centre at the Insights Middle East Call Centre Awards.